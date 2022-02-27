$71.13 Million in Sales Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) will report sales of $71.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.92 million. AtriCure reported sales of $59.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $322.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.70 million to $327.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $378.25 million, with estimates ranging from $371.20 million to $396.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $457,303. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AtriCure by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in AtriCure by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AtriCure by 8.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AtriCure by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.56. The company had a trading volume of 212,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,913. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.16.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

