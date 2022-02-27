Brokerages Set Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target at $50.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of POR stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.77. 430,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,917. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 670.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,363,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,699 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 247.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 649,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 494.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,684,000 after acquiring an additional 543,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

