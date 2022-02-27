Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.73.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.72. 954,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,523. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $135.57 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.85.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.