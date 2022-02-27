LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.350-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.36 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.48. 99,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,903. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,147,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

