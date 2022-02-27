Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.140-$2.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.34 billion-$6.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.14-2.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.20.

SFM stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.19. 3,100,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,162,000 after acquiring an additional 192,465 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 47,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 27,076 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

