Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Announce $3.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.41. CF Industries posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 454.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $12.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $15.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $8.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.65.

NYSE CF traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $79.50. 4,681,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $8,789,433.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,088 shares of company stock valued at $14,073,244. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,096,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,820,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in CF Industries by 702.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after acquiring an additional 885,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in CF Industries by 1,669.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after acquiring an additional 865,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.