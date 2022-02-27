Mdex (MDX) One Day Volume Hits $7.52 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Mdex has traded down 24% against the dollar. One Mdex coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $180.78 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00046063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.70 or 0.06929061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,657.78 or 0.99756358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00046028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00054199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003119 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 860,014,663 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

