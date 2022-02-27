Einsteinium (EMC2) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30,115.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $30,115.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.21 or 0.00273394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015938 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000978 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,376,386 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EMC2USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.