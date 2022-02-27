Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) will announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $7.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BECN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stephens upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

BECN traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.27. 340,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,832. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.