Analysts Set ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) PT at $339.50

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $339.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASMIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASM International from €438.00 ($497.73) to €379.00 ($430.68) in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASM International in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASM International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on ASM International from €350.00 ($397.73) to €300.00 ($340.91) in a report on Thursday. Finally, AlphaValue raised ASM International to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS ASMIY traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.24. ASM International has a twelve month low of $240.60 and a twelve month high of $497.06.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 27.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASM International will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

