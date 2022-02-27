ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.000-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ICU Medical also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.00-10.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

ICUI traded up $12.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.95. 516,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,788. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.55. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,358,000 after buying an additional 35,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 158.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ICU Medical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

