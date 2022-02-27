Analysts Set Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Price Target at C$11.59

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of AGI traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.44. 1,125,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,179. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.84. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.48.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

