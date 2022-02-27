$185.63 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) to report sales of $185.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $186.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.31 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $163.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $717.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $717.49 million to $718.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $869.70 million, with estimates ranging from $859.54 million to $881.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on COUP shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.10.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.93. 1,965,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,471. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $355.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.59.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,695 shares of company stock worth $2,953,473 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 18.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2,022.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 8.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

