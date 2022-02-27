Brokerages Expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.24. BOX reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

BOX has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.16 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

