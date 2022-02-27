Analysts Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT at $122.25

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

TMTNF stock remained flat at $$82.48 during midday trading on Friday. 83 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average is $86.15.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

