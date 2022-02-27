Vertcoin Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $16.22 million and approximately $52,195.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 63,581,897 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

