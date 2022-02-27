Zacks: Analysts Expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $342.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) will report sales of $342.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $340.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.00 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $354.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,261. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 187,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,060,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,112,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $860,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

