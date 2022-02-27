Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.19. Cogent Communications reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $69,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,620 shares of company stock worth $589,361 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded up $3.51 on Friday, reaching $64.00. 592,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,781. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.57. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.33%.

About Cogent Communications (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.