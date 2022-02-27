-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after buying an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,763,000 after acquiring an additional 389,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,544,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,956,000 after buying an additional 243,197 shares in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,876,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,467. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.58. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

