-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Friday, March 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.
BLDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.
Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,876,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,467. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.58. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12.
About Ballard Power Systems (Get Rating)
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
