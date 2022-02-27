$524.88 Million in Sales Expected for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) will report $524.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cano Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $540.20 million and the lowest is $509.56 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cano Health.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CANO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Cano Health stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,744,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,125. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cano Health has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

