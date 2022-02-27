-$1.27 EPS Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.73). Albireo Pharma posted earnings of ($1.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.98) to ($4.88). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In related news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 11.1% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALBO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,235. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. The company has a market cap of $648.96 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

