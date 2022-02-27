ICHI (ICHI) 1-Day Volume Hits $527,108.00

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $76.34 million and approximately $527,108.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $17.99 or 0.00046969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICHI has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.12 or 0.06901167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,366.92 or 1.00175689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003095 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,243,527 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

