Insured Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $574.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $563,621.06 and approximately $574.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.12 or 0.06901167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,366.92 or 1.00175689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003095 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,295,104 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

