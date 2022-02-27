Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Reaches $258.47 on Exchanges (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $496,525.79 and $773.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $258.47 or 0.00674869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.12 or 0.06901167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,366.92 or 1.00175689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

