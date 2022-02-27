Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Veru reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

VERU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Veru by 833.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Veru by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veru by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. 598,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,279. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. Veru has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

