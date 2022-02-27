Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) will announce $2.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $12.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $12.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,716,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,709,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $80,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Amundi acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $268,761,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,075,000 after buying an additional 5,411,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,629,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

