CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.35-2.42 EPS.

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.