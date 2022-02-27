Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.280-$1.420 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $10.39. 676,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 111,998 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 31,499 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 171,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 50,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

