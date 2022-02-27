Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) to report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.28. Webster Financial posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

NYSE WBS traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.91. 1,177,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,350. Webster Financial has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,123,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,599,000 after purchasing an additional 213,872 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 263,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after buying an additional 35,112 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 329,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,531,000 after buying an additional 64,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

