Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) will report ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viad’s earnings. Viad posted earnings of ($1.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.11) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

VVI traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.90. Viad has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the fourth quarter worth $61,969,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at $11,325,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 785,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,690,000 after purchasing an additional 234,109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,017,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 202,688 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 195,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

