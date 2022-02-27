Curve DAO Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.05 Billion (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00005981 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $228.25 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00036323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00110314 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,698,104,833 coins and its circulating supply is 452,242,625 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

