$1.26 EPS Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.47. The Blackstone Group reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $6.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $7.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,393,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.73. The firm has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. State Street Corp increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after buying an additional 1,981,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

