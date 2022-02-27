Brokerages Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) to announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.76. Repligen reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.10. The stock had a trading volume of 331,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,064. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.84. Repligen has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 91.48 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Repligen by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

