WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes $322,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $792,221,000 after buying an additional 117,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,498,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $726,792,000 after buying an additional 54,391 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $588.01 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $240.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

