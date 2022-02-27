Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.67 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.560 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $320.37.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $41.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,081,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Zscaler has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total value of $2,145,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Zscaler by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.