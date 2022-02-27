MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.320-$5.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95 billion-$9.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.83 billion.MasTec also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.32 EPS.

MTZ traded down $11.90 on Friday, hitting $79.05. 2,703,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,735. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. MasTec has a 12 month low of $77.17 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MasTec by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MasTec by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in MasTec by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in MasTec by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.