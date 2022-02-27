CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.420 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.73. 1,630,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.43. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.79%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 157.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 625,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,625,000 after buying an additional 128,002 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,591,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

