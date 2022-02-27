Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Evolus posted earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Evolus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Evolus by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evolus by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after buying an additional 547,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 48.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 184,502 shares in the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,745. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. Evolus has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.27.

Evolus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.