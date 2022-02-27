SafePal (SFP) Market Capitalization Achieves $70.25 Million

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. SafePal has a market capitalization of $70.25 million and $14.17 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafePal has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00036146 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000816 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001341 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

