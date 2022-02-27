Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.22). Diebold Nixdorf reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 137.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.51). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:DBD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,185. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $691.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after acquiring an additional 414,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after buying an additional 44,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 18.7% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

