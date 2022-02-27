Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.21 million.

Shares of CASA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 223,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,942. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $352.64 million, a P/E ratio of 136.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CASA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities cut shares of Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casa Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 334.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Casa Systems by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the third quarter worth $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Casa Systems by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Casa Systems by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

