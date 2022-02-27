Analysts Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.01. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after acquiring an additional 105,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,516,000 after acquiring an additional 69,464 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTBI traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,740. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $43.11. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

