$51.97 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) to post $51.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.30 million and the lowest is $51.80 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $46.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $219.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $224.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $246.60 million, with estimates ranging from $240.20 million to $258.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PFBC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded up $2.92 on Tuesday, hitting $78.60. 43,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.02. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

