Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 481,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,407. The company has a market cap of $373.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

