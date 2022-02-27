Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives $48.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:HYFM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.04. 410,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,444. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

