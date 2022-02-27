Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.09 million and $328,030.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.
- TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC.
- inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00080497 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000796 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Tachyon Protocol
According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “
