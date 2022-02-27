Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,205,000 after buying an additional 81,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $54.11 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.93 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $222.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.