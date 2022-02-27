Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GECFF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gecina from €140.00 ($159.09) to €135.00 ($153.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Societe Generale upgraded Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Gecina stock remained flat at $$139.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Gecina has a 12 month low of $119.10 and a 12 month high of $163.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.46.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

