Genus plc (LON:GNS) Receives GBX 5,534.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,534.29 ($75.27).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,740 ($78.06) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Genus stock traded up GBX 138 ($1.88) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,222 ($43.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,637. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,061.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,991.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Genus has a 52-week low of GBX 2,880.75 ($39.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,310 ($85.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 10.30 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Genus’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

