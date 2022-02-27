Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives $47.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Farfetch by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Farfetch by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

FTCH stock traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,051,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,021,183. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $67.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.29. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 215.33%. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

